



BOSTON (CBS) — The McCourty twins are well aware that without much of anything going on in he world of sports, they have a unique opportunity to steal some headlines.

They’re not wrong.

And so, here we are playing right into the hands of Devin McCourty, who took some time during his “Double Coverage Podcast” with twin brother Jason to make a pitch for the Patriots to bring back wide receiver Chris Hogan.

“I’m just saying. You heard it here first, man. Chris Hogan, back to New England,” McCourty said Sunday evening, when Hogan was a guest on the podcast. “We get him back there, we got 7-11, always open. We’re gonna have a new quarterback, let’s bring an old target back. That’s what we do in New England. You know, LeGarrette [Blount] came back, next thing you know, 18 touchdowns. Like that’s what happens in New England. Deion Branch came back in 2010, touchdowns everywhere.”

Hogan, 32, left the Patriots last year as a free agent. He missed half the season in Carolina, though, due to a knee injury, finishing the year with just eight receptions for 67 yards. He had averaged 36 receptions for 550 yards with four touchdowns per season over his three years in New England, and that included a 2017 season where he missed seven games.

He also caught 34 passes for 542 yards and four touchdowns in nine playoff games. That included a nine-catch, 180-yard performance against the Steelers in the 2016 AFC Championship Game, and a six-catch, 128-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

He became a free agent again, as his deal in Carolina was only for one year.

Hogan made his own pitch to New England, saying, “Three years. Three Super Bowls. I’m just saying!”

McCourty predicted a flood of articles to come as a result of his pitch, and sure enough, his vision is already coming true.

“I think it went so well the first time, I mean, New England, we’re gonna start. Tomorrow there’s gonna be a ton of articles … every time I say something on this show, it becomes [a story]. So here we go,” McCourty said. “It’s all about timing, bro. Like I’m telling you, this timing is gonna be special. It’s going to blow up. … There will be a ton of articles. That’s what we do every week. We start articles.”