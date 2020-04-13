



BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL Draft typically involves thousands of fans gathered in one central location. It typically involves dozens of coaches, scouts and executives holed up in their “war rooms” around the country. It typically involves hundreds of the best collegiate football players holding the grandest party of their lives inside their homes.

This year, though, none of that will happen, as the country effectively remains shut down while trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus. As such, the 2020 NFL Draft will look nothing like any that have ever come before it — and hopefully like none will after it.

In his FMIA column on Monday, NBC Sports’ Peter King shared some details about the mechanics of this year’s draft.

For starters, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce all the first-round picks as he normally does, only he’ll be doing so from his own basement. Presumably, there won’t be thousands of people booing him down there.

(King did note that a “virtual montage” of 15 fans from the team making the pick will appear behind Goodell as he makes the announcement. No word yet on how many of those 15 fans will be booing.)

As for making the picks, each team will have a designated drafter who is connected directly to the NFL. If that private, encrypted channel fails, a GM can make a direct call to NFL VP of player personnel Ken Fiore. And if that mode somehow fails, then teams can unmute themselves on a league-wide conference call and make the pick through that avenue.

King also noted that the league will keep the same amount of time between picks (10 minutes in the first round, seven minutes in the second and third rounds, and five minutes in the final four rounds) but will loosen the time limit rules if a legitimate technological issue delays a team from making a pick.

King detailed that trades will still be able to be executed somewhat similarly to how they’ve been made in the past, though trades involving multiple teams, the various phone calls and video calls and conference calls that are simultaneously taking place will make things a bit tricky.

And as for the actual players getting drafted, they have all been instructed to have no more than six people visible when the in-home camera cuts to them during the draft. Networks will still be able to conduct in-home interviews with the players, too.

Given the sheer number of involved parties and the broad geographical scope of the endeavor and the reliance on internet connectivity, there’s likely to be some hiccups throughout the three-day process. Nevertheless, the league remains determined to carry on with this year’s draft, despite the obvious hurdles that must be cleared.