FOXBORO (CBS) — The coronavirus testing sites at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and the Big E fairgrounds in Springfield were closed Monday.
The closure was because of severe weather in the area, according to Jake Wark, the spokesperson for the Executive Office of Public Safety. Both sites are drive-through.
On Saturday, Gov. Charlie Baker said grocery store workers would be able to be tested at coronavirus testing sites which had previously been reserved for first responders and medical workers. The workers don’t need to be symptomatic to qualify.