PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — An anonymous donor’s gift brought tears to the eyes of Stop & Shop customers Saturday morning in Provincetown. The store manager there says someone donated $5,000 to pay for groceries during the time reserved for shoppers over 60 years old between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
“All $5,000 was spent by 7:35 a.m.,” manager Melinda McCarthy posted to Facebook. “There were many tears. Happy Easter!”
The coronavirus pandemic has made grocery shopping a stressful time, especially for older adults and those with compromised immune systems who are more vulnerable to the disease. But there was nothing but appreciation for the anonymous donor’s gesture.
“Thank you so much! I was astounded and overwhelmed and burst into tears,” one shopper commented on McCarthy’s post. “I’ve taken my receipt and am paying it forward. I love my town!”
Another woman reported that when her partner went to check out, the cashier told her that her credit card was “no good today” because of the donation.
“Whoever did this, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” she said.