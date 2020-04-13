BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is joining six other Eastern states to coordinate strategies for reopening their economies after the coronavirus pandemic eases, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office said Monday.
An aide to Baker confirmed that the Republican governor will participate in the compact along with Democratic governors from Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York had earlier announced that Baker would be part of the compact.
As in other states participating in the deal, Baker’s office maintained that it’s too early to consider easing restrictions. But the governors said they want to be prepared to move ahead once the disease threat recedes.
Economic and health experts from each state will be part of a group working on a framework for the states’ reopening plans, Cuomo said.
Republican President Donald Trump responded to the governors’ plans by saying he is the ultimate decision-maker.
Some are “saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect…it is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons,” Trump tweeted Monday.
Trump and his administration are working closely with governors, he said.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)