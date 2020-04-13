BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was critical of federal officials who he said are being “completely irresponsible” by talking about loosening social distancing guidelines and re-opening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve watched over the last couple of days certain federal leaders talking about reopening the economy after May 1. That’s not only unrealistic, that’s completely irresponsible,” Walsh said.
Walsh said about 52 percent of coronavirus in the cases in Boston have come since April 5. A surge in Massachusetts is expected over the next approximately two weeks.
In Boston, Walsh said 14 more coronavirus deaths were reported, bringing the city’s total to 58.
“We all want to get back to work and we all want to go back to normal society, but this is not the time to talk about that,” Walsh said.
The mayor urged residents to continue avoiding gatherings and wear masks whenever they leave home.
Earlier Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker was asked about President Donald Trump’s comments that the decision on when states can re-open is up to him.
“I don’t think anybody thinks you can just flip the switch at any point in the not-too-distant future, given the fact that the surge is actually not the same everywhere,” Baker said. “It’s a wave that’s going to play out across the country at different points in time.”
