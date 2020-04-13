Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Starting Monday, Gillette Stadium will host a series of blood drives to help address shortages during the coronavirus outbreak.
Monday is the first of seven blood drives being held this month. More dates will be announced for May.
All blood collected will benefit patients at Dana-Farber and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
You must make an appointment. No walk-ins will be allowed.
You can sign up online on the Gillette Stadium website.
Everyone who donates will get a Boston Strong hat.