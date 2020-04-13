BOSTON (CBS) – A group of nurses and respiratory therapists fighting coronavirus in Boston got a huge surprise from Newton’s John Krasinski and Red Sox legend David Ortiz.
Krasinski had the COVID-19 unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston as guests on his new online show “Some Good News” Sunday to thank them for their service during the pandemic.
Ortiz then came on and told them the Red Sox are going to donate four tickets for life to “you and everybody at Beth Israel.”
The group was then given a ride to Fenway Park on a sanitized duck boat.
In this week’s episode of #SomeGoodNews with @johnkrasinski, baseball is BACK. ⚾️ Thank you @RedSox for helping us bring a smile to the faces of some of our healthcare heroes.
Watch now: https://t.co/hu4P0FhiEe
— Some Good News (@somegoodnews) April 13, 2020
Once they got to the park, they headed out to the field where the entire Red Sox team thanked them on the video board. The group then threw out a ceremonial first pitch.