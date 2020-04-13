BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts health officials reported 88 new coronavirus deaths and 1,392 additional cases in the state. As of Monday, the total number of cases is now up to 26,867 with 844 deaths.
In Massachusetts’s latest report, 5,319 were tested, bringing the total to 122,049 people. There were 2,600 fewer tests conducted than in Sunday’s report, when there were 2,615 new cases.
There are 3,855 cases among people under 30 years old, 12,891 cases are among people ages 30-59, 3,778 cases between 60-69, and 6,138 cases in people over 70. The age of 205 patients is unknown.
Of that, 4,446 cases are residents or health care workers at long-term care facilities.
Gov. Charlie Baker said in recent days that models show a surge of cases is likely in the upcoming days, and April 20 could potentially be the peak in Massachusetts. It is possible there could be about 2,500 cases of COVID-19 per day.
As of Monday, Middlesex County had the most cases with 5,983, followed by Suffolk County with 5,579 and Essex County with 3,413.
The Department of Public Health said 2,340 patients have been hospitalized.