BOSTON (CBS) — After an incredible season for the Maine Black Bears, Boston Bruins prospect Jeremy Swayman was named the best goaltender in college hockey. Swayman took home the Mike Richter Award over the weekend, given annually to Division I’s best netminder.
Swayman went 18-11-5 for the Black Bears during the 2019-20 season, logging the second-best save percentage in college hockey at .939. He recorded three shutouts during the season, and has five total during his time in Maine.
Swayman was also a Hobey Baker Award finalist, which ended up going to Minnesota-Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich. The 21-year-old Swayman was also named Hockey East Player of the Year and was earned a spot on the All-American first team for his efforts in 2019-20.
The Bruins drafted Swayman in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and he’s participated in the team’s Development Camp in each of the last three years. After signing a three-year entry-level deal with the Bruins last March, he should get a chance to fight for a spot on the team’s depth chart during the 2020-21 season.