BOSTON (CBS) – Widespread power outages are possible with Monday’s storm and utilities serving Massachusetts want customers working from home in the coronavirus pandemic to be prepared.
Eversource, National Grid and Unitil all put out statements this weekend warning of that possibility, while adding they have line and tree crews ready to go around the region if they have to respond.
National Grid said about 10-percent of its customers could be affected for up to three days.
In addition to strong winds, the ground is soaked from earlier rain and that could help bring down trees onto power lines.
Eversource passed along some tips on what you can do to prepare if you’re working from home.
Before the storm, they suggest charging up all of your wireless devices and have an emergency storm kit available that includes flashlights, batteries, prescriptions and first aid supplies.
After the storm, they recommend plugging in and turning on your devices one at a time to avoid a power surge.