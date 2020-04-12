SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A Somerville man is facing assault charges after police say he fatally stabbed a neighbor Saturday afternoon, the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.
Police responded to Clarendon Hill Apartments in Somerville at 3:51 p.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing. They found Kesner Junior Lubin, 27, of Somerville, suffering from stab wounds. Police said the initial investigation indicates Lubin and Washington Assis-Rodrigues, 26, also a resident of the apartment complex got into an argument, which allegedly escalated into a physical altercation.
Lubin was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Assis-Rodrigues will be arraigned by teleconference Monday at Somerville District Court.