CHELSEA (CBS) –A coronavirus testing site will open at MGH Chelsea Monday after more than 470 Chelsea residents tested positive for the virus.
Anyone with coronavirus symptoms can receive a test, regardless of immigration status, whether or not you are a patient at MGH, and whether or not you have health insurance, the city’s Facebook page said.
Symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose or nasal congestion, muscle aches, shortness of breath, and loss of smell.
Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will not be turned away. Call 617-724-7000 for an appointment.
Chelsea residents have been asked to stay at home 24-hours a day unless they are out for essential work, essential food, or essential medication.
The city said its numbers are so high because many residents work in “essential” fields like food service and health care and can’t work from home. It’s also a dense city, making it tougher for residents to isolate themselves from one another.
“Chelsea currently has the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the entire state. The rate of infections is even higher than New York City,” said a message to residents on Thursday.