CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire has secured 91,000 pounds of personal protective equipment, Governor Chris Sununu tweeted Sunday.
The PPE left Shanghai, China on a FedEx plane Saturday night and reached Anchorage, Alaska early Sunday morning.
The @FedEx plane departed Shanghai, China, last night & passed through US Customs in Anchorage, Alaska early this AM. Later today I’ll join Dean Kamen, who was instrumental in facilitating this effort, state officials, @NHNationalGuard & @SenatorShaheen as we unload the plane. pic.twitter.com/pZ7baK5cVy
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 12, 2020
“One month ago New Hampshire wasn’t even in the business of PPE procurement, & today we secured over 91,000 pounds of this critical lifesaving equipment for NH. We scoured the earth and left no stone unturned,” the governor said.
The plane will be unloaded in New Hampshire late Sunday by the governor, Dean Kamen, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and the N.H. National Guard.