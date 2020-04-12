WEATHER ALERT:Monday Storm To Bring Strong Wind, Rain
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire has secured 91,000 pounds of personal protective equipment, Governor Chris Sununu tweeted Sunday.

The PPE left Shanghai, China on a FedEx plane Saturday night and reached Anchorage, Alaska early Sunday morning.

“One month ago New Hampshire wasn’t even in the business of PPE procurement, & today we secured over 91,000 pounds of this critical lifesaving equipment for NH. We scoured the earth and left no stone unturned,” the governor said.

The plane will be unloaded in New Hampshire late Sunday by the governor, Dean Kamen, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and the N.H. National Guard.

