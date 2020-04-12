LYNN (CBS) – Lynn is enforcing a 9 p.m. curfew designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The order calls for all Lynn residents and visitors to stay home from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. unless they are actively providing or receiving COVID-19 essential services. Violating the curfew could bring as much as a $1,000 fine.

“The cases in Lynn have grown. Today, they’re up to 590 cases. We’ve sadly lost … 10 residents have passed away in the City of Lynn. This continues to grow, and the crisis is here on the ground now, so we’re trying to ensure that we keep the community safe,” said Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee.

Many people in the Lynn community say they are on board.

“That’s good, that’s good. For me, that’s fine, you know? And it protects the people,” said one Lynn resident.

Lynn is also ordering anybody who enters and essential business, including grocery stores and pharmacies to wear a cloth face covering.

In Salem, residents are also under a similar order.

“Seems like a good idea to me. It stops your breath from going everywhere … better than nothing,” said a Salem resident.

“I think it’s a real good idea,” said another Salem resident. “It protects you and protects everybody else. I’m happy to have it on.”

As for people in Lynn, they seemed ready to do whatever it takes.

“Yes, we all might have to sacrifice something, but at the end of the day, if we want to get back to our normal lives, it’s what we have to do,” said a Lynn resident, who said he was willing to abide by the curfew.

The curfew order extends through May 4 and could be extended if needed.