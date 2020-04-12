BOSTON (CBS) – This Easter, delicious creative acts of kindness are being felt around the city. At the Stockyard in Brighton, a frenzy of activity took place as workers prepared hot Easter lunches for the men and women in blue.

“Every station house in the city will get a nice hot Easter lunch provided by some of the local restaurants in Boston,” Boston Police Patrolman Association President Larry Calderone said.

All of the meals have been paid for through a generous donation from CVS. Stockyard President Michael Conlon said not only is the Stockyard and four other restaurants able to serve emergency responders with the meals, but they are also able to bring back some of their employees who had to be furloughed because of coronavirus.

“It’s great to see them. They are happy to be back. They are dying to get back to work in the restaurants,” Conlon said.

They hope the food will provide some relief for those out in harm’s way. “We hope this means a lot to the men and women serving on the street. In conjunction with our EMS partners who are not home with their families,” Calderon said.

They served fresh ham, prime rib and with all the fixings. It was a chance to give back while on the job during these very stressful times.

“They are on the streets. We are in the restaurants. It’s nice to be considered somewhat essential. They are definitely essential,” Conlon said.