BOSTON (CBS) — The Department of Public Health reported an increase of 2,615 coronavirus cases and 70 new deaths in Massachusetts Sunday. The total number of cases is now up to 25,475 with 756 deaths.
A total of 116,730 people have been tested, an increase of 7,954 from Saturday.
According to Baker, modeling projects had said April 20 would be the peak in Massachusetts, with about 2,500 cases of COVID-19 per day.
As of Sunday, Middlesex County had the most cases with 5,660, followed by Suffolk County with 5,359 and Essex County with 3,170.
There are 3,661 cases among people under 30 years old, 12,303 cases are among people ages 30-59, 3,582 cases between 60-69, and 5,721 cases in people over 70. The age of 208 patients is unknown.
Of that, 3,050 cases are residents or health care workers at long-term care facilities.
According to the Department of Public Health, 2,235 patients have been hospitalized.