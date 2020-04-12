BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh had a special message for kids on Sunday: It’s OK to feel sad, angry, scared and confused right now, but things will get better.

These are really tough times for our City, and it’s been especially hard for kids in Boston. You’re missing your friends, your family, and your teachers. pic.twitter.com/Xx136TCjKR — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 12, 2020

Walsh posted his message on Twitter, telling Boston’s children, “These are really difficult times right now that we have in our city; there’s a lot of challenges. And I know that they’ve been really hard for all of you. Many of you are missing your friends, your family, your teachers and school. You’re missing fun things like playing sports and Little League opening days and birthday parties and just hanging out. You’re wondering when life’s going to go back to normal.”

Walsh went on to say that the city of Boston is working hard to keep people safe, adding more beds to hospitals and getting doctors and nurses the equipment they need. He said the city is asking its residents to do their part by washing their hands and social distancing.

He reminded children of Mr. Rogers words to “look for helpers,” and asked children to say thank you when they saw first responders, postal workers, doctors, nurses, grocery store workers and volunteers helping.

“I want to thank you for being brave and staying strong,” Walsh said. “I’m proud of each and every one of you.”