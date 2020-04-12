CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose to 985 Sunday after 41 new cases were identified, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those where information is complete, 65% are women and 35% are men. Thirty-one of the new cases reside in Rockingham County; Hillsborough County, except for Manchester and Nashua, had nine new cases; Merrimack County had two cases; Belknap County had one case; Grafton County had two cases; Strafford County had two cases; Cheshire County had one; the city of Nashua had two cases, and the city of Manchester had six cases.
Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors.
Six of the new cases have been hospitalized. So far, 152 patients, or 15% of cases, have been hospitalized.