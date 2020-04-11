LYNN (CBS) — Sunday is Easter, and firefighters in Lynn went the extra mile to help children celebrate without leaving their homes. Saturday morning, Lynn firefighters gave out Easter baskets to homes around the city.
The department said they were asked by Lt. Jacob Bradley and his wife Danielle to deliver 250 Easter baskets in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club. The couple also raised donations for the baskets.
The firefighters did take precautions, wearing gloves and masks, but that didn’t stop them from spreading a little holiday cheer.
“Members both on duty and off stepped up to the plate this morning making sure all baskets were delivered,” the department wrote on Twitter. “Thank you, Lieutenant and Mrs. Bradley, for your commitment to a great cause and allowing us to help bring smiles to some happy children.”