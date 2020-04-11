Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Air quality in the northeast has made a dramatic improvement in recent weeks.
Satellite data from NASA shows a 30% drop in air pollution over the major metropolitan northeastern cities, CNN reports.
The air quality improvement coincides with stay-at-home advisories due to the coronavirus pandemic. With more people working remotely, fewer cars are on the roads, therefore cutting down on emissions.
Other parts of the world have seen similar reductions. According to CBS News, nitrogen dioxide emissions in Chinese cities fell by 40% between December 20 and March 16.