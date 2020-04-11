BOSTON (CBS) — The Department of Public Health reported an increase of 1,886 coronavirus cases and 87 new deaths in Massachusetts Saturday. The total number of cases is now up to 22,860 with 686 deaths.
A total of 108,776 people have been tested, an increase of 6,404 from Friday.
According to Baker, modeling projects April 20 will be the peak in Massachusetts, with about 2,500 cases of COVID-19 per day.
As of Friday, Suffolk County had the most cases with 4,926, followed by Middlesex County with 4,872 and Essex County with 2,896.
There are 3,334 cases among people under 30 years old, 11,238 cases are among people ages 30-59, 3,224 cases between 60-69, and 5,052 cases in people over 70. The age of 12 patients is unknown.
Of that, 2,645 cases are residents or health care workers at long-term care facilities.
According to the Department of Public Health, 2,120 patients have been hospitalized.