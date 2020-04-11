



BOSTON (CBS) — Many people have wrote to WBZ-TV to share their concern about grocery workers during the coronavirus crisis. Here’s what some local grocery stores are doing to protect their workers and customers.

Trader Joe’s said they are installing plexiglass barriers at registers at all stores and providing masks and gloves to all crew members. They’ve also reduced hours, increased store cleanings and are providing an additional two weeks of sick pay for all crew members. As an additional “thank you” pay for their hard work, each crew member is earning an extra $2 an hour as well.

“We are vigilant; heeding all federal, state and local health advisories; and where it makes sense, adjusting efforts to safeguard the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers, as always guided by integrity and focused on doing what is right,” the grocery store chain said in a statement Thursday.

Market Basket has been implementing similar measures. They said that on April 2, they began limiting the number of people allowed in the stores to respect social distancing recommendations. They’ve also upped their disinfecting routines, provided gloves for all team members, and are currently giving out masks to team members who did not have them before to meet new government recommendations.

“We listen to the wide range of input we receive on a daily basis – from our customers and our associates and from the governors and public health experts who have all described the next several weeks as critical for the health of the residents in our region,” the grocery store chain said in a statement Wednesday.

Finally, Stop & Shop has taken many of the same actions. The grocery store chain said they are providing KN95 masks to all store associates, as well as face shields, disinfecting wipes, gloves and hand sanitizers.

“Stop & Shop is making every effort possible to maintain a safe environment for our associates and customers,” they said in a statement Saturday.