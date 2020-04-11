Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose to 929 Saturday after 45 new cases were identified, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. One additional death was announced, bringing the state’s total death toll to 23.
The person who died was a woman over 60 years of age who lived in Rockingham County. Of the new cases, 29% are women and 71% are men.
Twelve more people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus-related illnesses. So far, 146 patients, or 16% of cases, have been hospitalized.