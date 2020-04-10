



BOSTON (CBS) — If your get-rich-scheme involved selling unlicensed Tompa Bay merchandise, well, some bad news awaits you.

Tom Brady, aka Tampa Bay’s favorite new quarterback, has filed a pair of trademarks to celebrate his new NFL home. Those trademarks are for the phrases “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady.”

Tompa Bay. Now that’s catchy. I’m getting all sorts of jacked up just thinking about it.

Tompa. Bay.

Yeah baby.

Josh Gerben from the Gerben Law Firm reported the news via Twitter, noting that the filings were made this week, on April 6.

“[The filings] indicate that Tom’s company has an intent to use the Tompa Bay and Tampa Brady marks in association with clothing, headwear, and footwear,” Gerben said. “In the guts of the application, Tom Brady himself signed a sworn declaration that he has a bona fide intent to use the trademark in association with these goods.”

Gerben explained that bootleg “Tompa Bay” merchandise has already found its way online, so the trademark application may help curb such unlicensed sales.

Darren Rovell noted that The Dan Patrick Show had been selling Tompa Bay shirts.

Tom Brady's company has filed for two new trademark applications: TOMPA BAY & TAMPA BRADY. He intends to use the phrases on clothing and other merchandise. Filing first uncovered by @JoshGerben. The @dpshow has been selling TOMPA BAY shirts. pic.twitter.com/QzQM7FvDEq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 10, 2020

Now, we know that some people have been trying to sell Tompa Bay shirts. We don’t know if anyone actually purchased any Tompa Bay shirts.

It’s not the best shirt.

Nevertheless, Brady intends to find out just how marketable that Tompa Bay slogan can be.

Tompa Bay fever — catch it!