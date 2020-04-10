BOSTON (CBS) — It’s Easter weekend, and church leaders are doing their best to prepare for a different type of Good Friday and Easter worship service. Like for many large events, the coronavirus has caused churches remain closed even on the busiest day of the Christian calendar.

“Typical Easter we would have four services, one right after another, all of them packed, 1,000 plus people on this campus,” Pastor Bryan Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson is the senior pastor at Grace Chapel in Lexington. He has a special Good Friday service planned for folks online. And on Sunday morning, he plans to host two full online worship services.

“Our faith can help us overcome anything,” he said. “This virus has brought us to our knees. We are doing the best we can, we are still at its mercy. The message of the resurrection is that Christ conquered everything.”

Ray Hammond and his wife Gloria White Hammond are co-pastors Bethel A.M.E church in Jamaica Plain.

“As the banner says, the building is closed, but the church is still open on Facebook Live and YouTube our services” Pastor Ray Hammond said.

They’ve been hosting services online all throughout the week leading up to Good Friday, and plan to host a unique Easter service that will even include a question and answer period.

“We typically can’t do this in regular church service. So virtually, it’s great to meet with people,” Pastor Gloria Hammond said.

Pastor Adam Riveiro of Liberty Baptist Church in Easton will host their Easter Sunday in the church’s parking lot.

“We are going to park you in drive-in style. You never leave the vehicle. There will be no hymnal, and how many churches have you heard of where we are not even collecting an offering?” Pastor Riveiro said.

Many pastors say that while their churches are closed, the sanctuary is empty and donations are down, they are also discovering an uptick of people joining services online and feeling the need to be connected during these unsettling times.

“Church isn’t about everybody come to our sanctuary. Church is about let’s be God’s people in the world and this will change us beyond this crisis,” Wilkerson said.