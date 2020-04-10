Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Department of Public Health reported an increase of 2,033 coronavirus cases and 96 new deaths in Massachusetts Friday. The total number of cases is now up to 20,974 with 599 deaths.
Part of the reason for the recent spike in cases is an increase in testing. A total of 102,372 people have been tested, an increase of 7,414 from Thursday.
As of Friday, Suffolk County had the most cases with 4,534, followed by Middlesex County with 4,447 and Essex County with 2,670.
There are 3,083 cases among people under 30 years old, 10,368 cases are among people ages 30-59, 2,950 cases between 60-69, and 4,563 cases in people over 70.
According to the Department of Public Health, 1,956 patients have been hospitalized.