



SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (CBS) — A supermarket chain in the northeast is asking governors to help it secure personal protective equipment like face masks to protect its workers from coronavirus. Price Chopper/Market 32 CEO Scott Grimmett sent a letter to the leaders of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont, Pennsylvania and New York.

“Our teammates and other retail employees go to work every day in stores across the Northeast allowing residents in their communities to shop for their families,” Grimmett wrote. “We are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates, customers and the food supply and we are hamstrung because we have been unable to find a reliable supply of items like face masks and other equipment for our workforce.”

The chain has 20,000 employees at its 133 grocery stores. Grimmett said he has had trouble ordering masks, “often seeing shipments diverted to other states and other industries.”

“We’re not asking for anything for free,” he wrote. “We’re just looking for a reliable supply of equipment to help us and other grocery retailers who are having the same difficulty in securing enough face masks to protect those who are working on the front lines for our communities.”

Price Chopper/Market 32 says it has taken steps to protect employees and customers by installing plexiglass shields at registers, giving out face shields to workers, stepping up sanitation and limiting the number of shoppers in its stores.