BOSTON (CBS) – The weather will be much quieter Friday, however the chance of showers returns this afternoon as low pressure continues to spin away from the northeast.

The best of the sunshine will be in the morning with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. There is still an active wind and it will make it feel a bit cooler, but if you are trying to get in a morning walk or time to get some fresh air, it will be dry.

High temperatures will get close to average Friday in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. A west wind 10-20 mph is likely through much of the day with gusts up to 30 mph. Cold air aloft will still be in place, so expect clouds to increase and by the afternoon with the risk of scattered showers developing.

The best chances of a passing shower will be from 1 to 7 p.m. It will not be a washout or a widespread rain, but any passing shower can briefly stir up the winds and generate graupel or small hail. So make sure you have a back-up indoor plan this afternoon and evening.

Winds may gust up to 50 mph with any passing shower over Nantucket and the Vineyard where a Wind Advisory is in place from noon until 8 p.m.

TONIGHT

While it will remain cloudy this evening, we’ll find gradual clearing overnight. Winds will also lighten up and temperatures will fall back into the 30’s.

BIG CHANGES FOR THE WEEKEND

It will turn drier for the weekend as low pressure slowly moves away from the northeast and high pressure builds in from the west.

Temperatures will be near normal in the low 50’s on Saturday with an active breeze. West winds may gust as high as 25 mph. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

It will be mainly clear Saturday night with a light wind, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

It will be a very chilly start to Easter Sunday with some areas below freezing. Temperatures do rebound by the afternoon as a southwest wind develops, so expect highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Easter egg hunts look good to go as dry conditions are anticipated throughout the day. There is a system approaching that may increase the cloud cover late, but rain chances hold off until overnight into Monday.

If you are sensitive to tree pollen this time of year, be aware levels will be increasing through the weekend. Some improvement returns as rain moves in on Monday.

NEXT WEEK

Rain and gusty winds return on Monday as low pressure pushes through the area. Can’t even rule out a few embedded thunderstorms. It will be wet for most of the day, so even though temperatures will jump into the 60’s, there will not be many chances to get out and enjoy the warmer weather.

The sun does return on Tuesday with temperatures in the 50’s with a mix of sun and clouds. By mid-to-late week, temperatures will slide back into the lower 50’s to upper 40’s with clouds around. Another weak system looks to bring more precipitation chances late next week.