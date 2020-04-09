



BOSTON (CBS) – Keep your eye to the sky this afternoon as thunderstorms are possible with some being strong to severe with damaging winds, small hail, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

We are starting off dry with increasing clouds this morning, but the risk of showers return later this morning and during the midday hours as our next area of low pressure approaches the area. The highest risk of an isolated strong to severe storm will be during the afternoon from about 1 PM to 5 PM.

The Storm Prediction center has placed southern New England in a marginal risk of severe weather, meaning an isolated stronger storm is possible with hail and localized downpours as the main threat.

There may also be a few thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph. It would be smart to keep an eye on the radar today and have a back up plan indoor plan to seek shelter if severe weather develops in your area. There may be a sharp line of clearing later this evening, so the day is likely to end dry in some areas. Otherwise, we are drying out early tonight.

Keep in mind, if you are traveling, gusty winds capable of downing small tree limbs and branches are possible which may lead to isolated to scattered tree damage and power outages. As these storms roll through, the winds will then turn out of the west and remain gusty. A wind Advisory is posted for the area from 4 PM to 9 PM for these strong wind gusts.

Another thing to keep in mind, as onshore winds will be with us once again, we’ll have to monitor the high tide cycles as tides are running astronomically high thanks to the SuperMoon a couple days ago. Pockets of minor coastal flooding and splashover are possible the hours before and after high tide. The hide tide cycles to watch are the 1 PM high tide this afternoon and the 1 AM tide early Friday morning.

While the main precipitation type will be rain in southern New England, this system will bring heavy, wet snow to parts of northern New England through Friday. There is a Winter Storm Warning for parts of northern New Hampshire and central and northern Maine for 5-10″ of snow. It will be too mild for any type of snow accumulations in southern New England with temperatures in the low 50s.

FRIDAY

It will remain unsettled on Friday with a gusty northwest wind, and temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. I don’t expect a washout, but there is the chance of a passing rain or even snow shower as low pressure continues to spin over northern New England and pull away. However, we are just as likely to see some breaks of sun develop too.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

It will turn drier for the weekend as low pressure slowly moves away from the northeast. Temperatures will be near normal in the low 50s on Saturday with still an active breeze. High pressure will build in through the weekend and take control, meaning winds begin to relax and brighter skies develop for the second half of the weekend. Right now, Easter egg hunts look good with dry conditions! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s on Sunday with clouds increasing late in the day. Our next storm system will be approaching, but looks to hold off rain and wind until Monday.