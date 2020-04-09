BOSTON (CBS) — Will your children get April vacation? It depends on what school district you belong to.

“We’re not changing our schedule right now. If the kids had vacation, what would they do?” asked mother Dana Greenberg.

The Greenbergs, like most families, spend all their time at home these days. When Acton-Boxborough schools decided to cancel April vacation, they were all for it.

“School is actually giving us something to do. If we had April vacation, we wouldn’t have anything because we can’t go out with friends. We would be doing what we are now minus the school work,” said Kailah Greenberg, a tenth-grader.

Newton schools are doing the same.

“We are at a critical time in our distance learning plan and we have some momentum,” said Dr. David Fleishman, superintendent of Newton Schools. “For social and emotional reasons, we want our students to stay connected to adults — adults who care for them and support them at a very difficult time.”

But Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said April vacation is still on. Boston Public Schools decided to keep vacation week. Even so, the mayor expects people to cancel any vacation plans.

“My advice is to stay home,” Walsh said.

The Brockton school district is doing the same. A spokesperson released a statement saying in part: “We are hopeful that we’ll be able to return to school before the end of the year and feel strongly that this time would be better utilized in the classroom in June.”

The Greenbergs hope June and July bring the opportunity to enjoy life outside.

“It’s pretty apparent we’re not going to be able to do much in April, but who knows,” father Mike Greenberg said. “There’s still hope for June and July, so it’s kind of like borrowing now to pay later.”

The school districts doing away with April vacation will still honor Patriots Day.