Report: Julian Edelman's Vandalism Charge Dropped In Beverly HillsTMZ now reports that vandalism charges have been dropped against Julian Edelman for his hop atop a Mercedes in January.

Stephen Gostkowski Eager To Kick Again In 2020In a surprising but not-so-shocking move, the Patriots released kicker Stephen Gostkowski last month. The 36-year-old hasn't found a new NFL home yet, but he's not ready to hang up his cleats.

NFL Will Quietly Get Rid Of Pass Interference Challenges And Reviews, When Nobody's Really LookingWith the entire world worried about literally everything else except pass interference review, the league will happily flush away the review/challenge system without anybody really even noticing. It's the silent policy death that NFL dreams are made of.

Rex Ryan Spews A Bunch Of Nonsense About Brady-Belichick DebateIn a time when the country is itching for some sports, ESPN continues to fail us. Rather than just replay amazing games from yesteryear, they're giving us Rex Ryan.

A Truly Forgotten Patriots Playoff Game: Historic McGinest Showing, A Vinatieri Punt And A Watson Track RaceTom Brady and Bill Belichick would be taking their 9-0 postseason record together into the playoffs, so there was no reason to doubt them when the Jaguars came to town.