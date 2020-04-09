Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices continue to fall across the state, with averages now below $2 a gallon.
On Thursday, a crowd of cars lined up at the Global Gas station on Winthrop Street in Lawrence where regular unleaded was just $1.15 a gallon. The station may be an outlier, but according to analysts at GasBuddy.com, prices have not hit their lows yet.
“Across the nation we stand at our lowest level since 2016,” said Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy.com. “It won’t end there, prices will continue to drop another 25 to 50 cents a gallon over the coming weeks.”
OPEC held an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss cutting back on production in an effort to stabilize prices.
DeHann said it will take a while before consumers would see any changes at the pumps.