BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s District Two is home to some of our most iconic neighborhoods, like Southie and Chinatown. The district also houses an estimated 10,000 seniors.

City Councilor Ed Flynn said it’s the second largest population of elderly people in the city. And now, he’s trying to reach out to every one of them.

“Our seniors are resilient and they’re tough. They’re determined, they love our city and our country but they also want to know we’re here for them,” Flynn said.

Perhaps none of them are more resilient than Mary McKinnon, who on a rainy Thursday, celebrated the day’s food delivery from Ethos by playing her kazoo.

“Everyday between 11 and noon they get dropped off to us and we distribute them to the people that need them. They’re very thankful. They’re very appreciative,” McKinnon said.

The 69-year-old is one of 100 volunteers helping Flynn check in with elderly neighbors who are stuck at home and may be dealing with food insecurities or in need of companionship.

“Our seniors, a lot of their family can’t visit them, so loneliness is an issue. Mental health is also an issue. It’s important that seniors have someone to talk to,” Flynn said.

Some volunteers talk to them in Spanish. Others speak Cantonese, but all work together for one purpose.

“It allowed us to connect a little bit more with neighbors and hopefully provided them a service. It just seemed right,” said Tom Ready, who over the weekend, alongside his wife, called 60 seniors in his neighborhood.

Councilor Flynn said so far they’ve connected with over 3,000 seniors, but they are still looking for more volunteers to answer the call.

“It’s an opportunity for us to listen to them, to talk to them, to let them know this will get better,” Flynn said.

And that even though we are apart, we’re getting through this together.