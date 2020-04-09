Hall Of Famer Kevin Garnett Trying To Make The Most Of 'Upside-Down' 2020In a wide-ranging interview this week with The Associated Press, Garnett covered plenty of topics, including the announcement over the weekend that he officially is a member of the Class of 2020 for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his relationship with fellow inductee Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus pandemic, and his plans for the next five and 10 years.

Paul Pierce Will Participate In NBA's HORSE CompetitionCeltics legend Paul Pierce will shake off some rust and put up shots to help fill the sports void during the coronavirus pandemic.

Report: Julian Edelman's Vandalism Charge Dropped In Beverly HillsTMZ now reports that vandalism charges have been dropped against Julian Edelman for his hop atop a Mercedes in January.

Stephen Gostkowski Eager To Kick Again In 2020In a surprising but not-so-shocking move, the Patriots released kicker Stephen Gostkowski last month. The 36-year-old hasn't found a new NFL home yet, but he's not ready to hang up his cleats.

NFL Will Quietly Get Rid Of Pass Interference Challenges And Reviews, When Nobody's Really LookingWith the entire world worried about literally everything else except pass interference review, the league will happily flush away the review/challenge system without anybody really even noticing. It's the silent policy death that NFL dreams are made of.