MARSHFIELD (CBS) – Across the United States, more than 24,000 people have recovered from coronavirus. One of them is a South Shore man who just left the hospital after a serious fight against the virus.
Curtis Akins is back home in Marshfield now, but the 55-year-old is still tethered to an oxygen tank. Just a couple weeks ago, he wasn’t sure he would ever see his home again.
“The first 3 or 4 days I’d say were the scariest moments of my life,” he said.
In March, a severe bronchitis attack left Akins with a punctured lung. Then, COVID-19 struck, sending him into the ICU at South Shore Hospital.
“He was very sick when he came in,” said Dr. Jerry Doshen.
“Not being able to breathe, and being so out of breath and winded,” Akins recalled. “Even slight movements in bed, I was sucking air.”
With the constant care of doctors and nurses, Akins left the hospital to a round of applause Tuesday.
”They were applauding me, but I was applauding them cause they did all the hard work.”