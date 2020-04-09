WILMINGTON (CBS) — Town leaders in Wilmington are sending the message to state leaders that the level of care at a local facility for seniors is not enough. Right now, 77 of the 91 residents at AdviniaCare have tested positive for the coronavirus. Seven have died.
In a statement, the facility said all seven were already receiving end of life care before their diagnosis, and most of the other residents with the virus are asymptomatic.
But the overwhelming number of cases has town leaders looking for help. A join statement to the state COVID-19 Command Center, MEMA and the Department of Health reads: “There are very serious concerns that the facility lacks adequate resources with respect to staffing, including skilled medical staff, to provide the level of care required in this current state of emergency.”
The nursing home first made headlines late last week when 51 of the then 98 residents were COVID-19 positive.
Residents were tested in preparation for a move to other facilities, so the Wilmington site could become a COVID-19 only facility. That plan was abruptly shut down.