Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – All Hannaford stores will be closed on Easter Sunday to give employees a day off during the coronavirus crisis.
The grocery store made the announcement in a letter to customers.
“We wanted to let you know that we have decided to close all our retail locations this Easter Sunday, April 12. It’s our honor to give our associates some well-deserved time with their loved ones,” the store said.
Customers are asked to consider doing their holiday shopping in advance of Sunday.
Big Y announced a similar plan Wednesday. The chain will close on Sunday and Monday.
All Massachusetts grocery stores are currently ordered to maintain capacity at 40 percent or below.