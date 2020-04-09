Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Downplays Rob Gronkowski Rumors (Which Were Started By A Dog)We've reached the point where an NFL general manager is making public statements based on trade rumors that were started by a dog on Twitter.

PGA Planning 'Full Steam Ahead' With Fans At Northern Trust At TPC BostonWhile the return of the event is enough in and of itself to get fans excited, Northern Trust tournament executive director Julie Tyson said that the plans at the current moment involve fans in attendance when golf does return to the Boston area.

Jim Nantz Missing Final Four And Masters, But Looking Forward To 'Symbol Of Hope' With Fall Tournament'For the last three decades, Nantz has been the voice in living rooms and restaurant bars and anywhere else fans were watching the two biggest sporting events on the Spring calendar — the Final Four and the Masters over a span of nine days.

Hall Of Famer Kevin Garnett Trying To Make The Most Of 'Upside-Down' 2020In a wide-ranging interview this week with The Associated Press, Garnett covered plenty of topics, including the announcement over the weekend that he officially is a member of the Class of 2020 for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his relationship with fellow inductee Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus pandemic, and his plans for the next five and 10 years.

Paul Pierce Will Participate In NBA's HORSE CompetitionCeltics legend Paul Pierce will shake off some rust and put up shots to help fill the sports void during the coronavirus pandemic.