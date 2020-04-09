REVERE (CBS) — At the 1st Congregational Church of Revere food panty, shelves are empty. Organizers say they ran out of food Wednesday night.

“I am concerned,” said Wendy Baur, director of the food pantry. “If we don’t get more food, we literally won’t be able to open next week. But we are reaching out all over.”

More than 300 people showed up in need of help this week, Baur said. Normally, at this time of year, she only sees about 60.

Rubin Arias came to the pantry for help Thursday. Through a translator, Arias said he has always worked and tells us he’s uncomfortable and ashamed to need help.

With unemployment claims at nearly half a million, the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB), which helps to supply pantries, said demand for food has doubled in the last few weeks, and the need is growing.

“We’re gonna do our best to meet the demand,” said Catherine D’Amato, president and CEO of GBFB. “There are families that are hurting for the very first time — people that have been laid off or are now unemployed and have never gone to a food pantry. We need to help them know that it’s ok. It’s here for you. And that’s why we exist is to make sure you have the food you need when you need the food.”

GBFB said it will provide a delivery to the Revere pantry in time for next week, and that anyone who needs food should call 211.