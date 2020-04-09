WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today
WORCESTER (CBS) — With healthcare workers’ faces covered by masks to stay safe during the coronavirus, some bedside manner is lost. But the UMass Memorial Medical Center palliative care team found a way around it.

In a stroke of brilliance, the team decided to tape pictures of their smiling faces to their uniforms so patients could see what they look like, as well as a friendly face.

The Worcester hospital is on the front lines fighting the coronavirus in Massachusetts, but it seems their team is still taking the time to be thoughtful and friendly.

