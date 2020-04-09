WORCESTER (CBS) — With healthcare workers’ faces covered by masks to stay safe during the coronavirus, some bedside manner is lost. But the UMass Memorial Medical Center palliative care team found a way around it.
In a stroke of brilliance, the team decided to tape pictures of their smiling faces to their uniforms so patients could see what they look like, as well as a friendly face.
The #UMassMemorial Palliative Care team decided to show patients what their friendly smiles look like underneath their masks! 😷😁Brilliant. It's these kinds of gestures that make our caregivers truly awesome. #AroundOurSystem pic.twitter.com/UVzcUr6P0Z
— UMass Memorial (@umassmemorial) April 9, 2020
The Worcester hospital is on the front lines fighting the coronavirus in Massachusetts, but it seems their team is still taking the time to be thoughtful and friendly.