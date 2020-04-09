



BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh announced the city has partnered with Northeastern University, Boston University, and Hotel Boston to acquire 240 beds for people working on the front lines during the coronavirus crisis.

As of Thursday, there are 2,812 cases of coronavirus in Boston. Four additional deaths brought the city’s total to 34.

Walsh said Northeastern is providing 135 single-occupancy rooms in one of its dorms.

“This is for first responders who need to be self-isolated and reduce the risk of exposing someone at home who might be especially vulnerable, like seniors, or someone with underlying health conditions,” Walsh said.

Boston University is providing 75 rooms for staff members who work at Pine Street Inn. Hotel Boston In Brighton is offering 74 rooms for Boston first responders who have tested positive or may have been exposed to someone with coronavirus.

Housing for healthcare workers is also being made available at Emmanuel College, MassArt and Simmons University. The schools are working with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s and Boston Children’s Hospital.

“It’s important that we support everyone in the front lines of this crisis,” Walsh said.

Earlier in the week, Walsh said that parking tickets will be waived for healthcare workers if they can provide a photo of the ticket and their hospital identification badge.

Thursday, Walsh also announced that more than 1,000 parking spaces are being made available for healthcare workers in the Longwood area. The spaces were provided by Mass College of Art, Wentworth Institute of Technology, the Museum of Fine Arts, Windsor School, Emmanuel, Harvard, Simmons, and Boston Latin.

Walsh also said the New England Home for Veterans will move as many as 40-50 veterans to a former nursing home facility in Brighton that is currently vacation. The owners restored power and water and made necessary repairs so the veterans can be comfortable.

The owners made the space available at no cost to Home for Veterans or the City of Boston.

“Your acts of generosity may save lives, and we will never forget it,” Walsh said the property owners.