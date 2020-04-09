BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh both warned that coronavirus precautions may be in place longer than anticipated.
“I think everybody needs to be really careful about presuming that we’re all going to wake up one day and snap our fingers and things are going to go back to the way they were,” Gov. Baker said at his press conference Thursday.
Schools and non-essential businesses in Massachusetts are currently closed until at least May 4. The White House extended social distancing guidelines through April 30.
At his press availability Thursday afternoon, Mayor Walsh said the impact of coronavirus will be felt until the summer months. “Let me just be clear: we’re not going to be out of the woods by May 4 when the emergency order expires,” Mayor Walsh said. “As of right now that might be extended. We’re looking into the summer months.”
Walsh urged residents to continue social distancing and announced several colleges and hotels made beds available to help first responders self-isolate.
Gov. Baker said although the consequences of social distancing are severe, he won’t let the health care system get overwhelmed.
“We’re going to think about what life could be like once we get past this,” Baker said. “I will be incredibly careful about not permitting this insidious, awful, and horribly dangerous and contagious virus from coming back anytime soon.”