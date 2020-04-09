ANDOVER (CBS) — A fire at a home on Temple Place in Andover was caused by a hoverboard, according to firefighters. They said it was charging when it caught fire on the first floor.
No one was hurt, but five residents are now displaced. The damages are estimated at $325,000.
“Use only chargers supplied with the hoverboard. Only charge a hoverboard when you are there to watch it and do not charge unattended, especially overnight. Overcharging can cause a fire,” said the Andover fire chief.
“It is important to purchase a hoverboard that has been approved by an independent testing laboratory such as Underwriters Laboratory,” the state fire marshal said. “When purchasing online, be on the lookout for fraudulent claims.”
For more information on hoverboard safety or how to check if the UL listing is legitimate, go to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s webpage.