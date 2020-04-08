BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady hopes to feed Tampa Bay receivers plenty of touchdown passes this fall. But until then, he’s doing his part to help his new community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Brady bunch has already moved down to Florida, and Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen have already ingratiated themselves with the region by donating 750,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay, the food bank announced on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
The meals will support children, families and seniors in the 10-county region that the food bank serves.
Earlier this week, Brady announced on his Twitter feed that he was partnering with the private airline Wheels Up to supply 10 million meals to Feeding America. Brady also supported the Greater Boston Food Bank during his time in New England, featuring them on his cleats during the NFL’s “My Cleats, My Cause” initiative in 2017.
After spending 20 seasons in New England and winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers this offseason.