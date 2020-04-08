BOSTON (CBS) — The mere image of golden boy Tom Brady doing anything wrong is kind of comical. So when the 42-year-old Buccaneers quarterback was asked by Howard Stern about his partying tendencies in high school, certainly nobody expected him to relive any party days.

Leave it to Brady to keep surprising people.

“I definitely wanted to fit in with the crowd that went to the parties and had fun and I was kind of friends with those guys,” Brady said when asked by Stern if sports kept him from partying too much in high school. “But in the end what kept me from smoking a lot of weed — obviously in high school you try that and drink and go to parities — but I always felt like I was letting my dad down.”

Brady said that there had been some alcoholism in his family with his grandfather and some uncles, and that also played a role in him staying away from drugs and alcohol. But the strongest influence remained not wanting to let down his dad.

“My dad was always available to me. So in a way when I would do those things, I always felt really guilty. If I woke up the next morning with a hangover, I just felt guilty,” Brady said. “I definitely had fun in high school with partying and drinking and smoking weed on occasion.”

So there you have it. Even Mr. All-American broke a rule or two during his teenage years. The Patriots organization and its fans can be thankful that a heavy sense of guilt kept Brady on the straight and narrow — they all have six fancy Super Bowl banners to enjoy as a result.