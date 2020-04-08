Comments
QUINCY (CBS) – A Quincy man’s electric scooter ran out of battery about a quarter-mile from his home. Fortunately, Officer Steve Kelly was in the area to give him a hand – or a push to be more specific.
Quincy Police shared video of Kelly pushing a resident toward the door of his apartment after the scooter battery died.
What do you do when your electric scooter runs out of juice a 1/4 mile from home? Officer Steve Kelly to the rescue! He was able to assist the man home and into his 4th floor apartment! pic.twitter.com/a41hBImi2G
“Officer Steve Kelly to the rescue!” police tweeted.
Kelly was able to push the man to his apartment, then help him to his fourth floor apartment.