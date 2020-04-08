BREAKING NEWS:Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Leaving Joe Biden As Likely Democratic Nominee
QUINCY (CBS) – A Quincy man’s electric scooter ran out of battery about a quarter-mile from his home. Fortunately, Officer Steve Kelly was in the area to give him a hand – or a push to be more specific.

Quincy Police shared video of Kelly pushing a resident toward the door of his apartment after the scooter battery died.

“Officer Steve Kelly to the rescue!” police tweeted.

Kelly was able to push the man to his apartment, then help him to his fourth floor apartment.

