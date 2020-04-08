WINCHESTER (CBS) – A Winchester High School student’s effort to make life just a bit more comfortable for health care workers is catching on around his town.
Kenny Xu has been churning out little notched plastic pieces on a 3D printer at home. They are designed to wear across the back of your head with a medical mask attached. The devices relieve pressure on the ears of doctors and nurses, who now have to wear masks for their entire shift.
Kenny posted about his project on the town’s Facebook page, and soon others started chipping in to print more of the plastic pieces.
“A lot of people have requested these,” Kenny told WBZ. “I have heard back from some people and they said that they and their colleagues have enjoyed them and it made their lives easier.”
He has received several inquiries from nurses and plans to continue to make the devices as long as there is a need.