



TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A local photographer is using her skills to capture the blessings of family during the coronavirus quarantine. Sure, staying safe at home can be tough for some, even tense. But these “porch portraits” show the bright side while helping people in need.

“Everybody’s around so it’s a great time to capture your family together because it doesn’t happen that often,” said Kelly Wentworth, a Tewksbury photographer.

She’s used to taking portraits and capturing family celebrations, but in the age of COVID-19, she’s taken it to the streets, posing families on their porches and front steps all while social distancing. It’s called the “Front Porch Project” which was started by a Needham photographer.

“There are just a lot of photographers who aren’t working right now who are catching on and putting their own twist on it, and I wanted to get involved because I’m also not working at the moment, and it’s just a way to give back,” Wentworth said.

Rather than charge her usual fee, Wentworth asks her subjects to donate to the Tewksbury Food Pantry or come up with a charitable idea of their own.

On Tuesday, the Reitano family was taking their turn. “This is great. We’re trying to capture our families and what everyone is going through right now,” said Mary Reitano.

“It’s kind of hard times, but we’ll have a nice picture to remember it,” added Kiley Reitano.

“Now we have this big amount of time together. Let’s embrace it,” Wentworth said. She started taking her porch pictures last weekend and has raised more than $1,000 for the Tewksbury Food Pantry.