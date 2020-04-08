Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — With people stuck inside and self-isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic, puzzles are making a big comeback. Sales are skyrocketing and some stores are sold out online.
The nation’s largest puzzle distributor Puzzle Warehouse said its business is up 2000% compared to last year.
One Boston-based couple quarantining in Maine said it’s the perfect way to pass the time together.
“To close out a day of work and go to something that feels comfortable in a time where things are not and things are really up in the air, I think that probably provides a whole lot of good feelings for people at a time when they really need it,” Marc Sorresso said.
Puzzle Warehouse said its top-seller right now is the 1,000-piece puzzle.