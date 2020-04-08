Tom Brady Started Skipping OTAs After Gisele Called Out His Commitment To Family, MarriageGisele Bundchen wrote Tom Brady a letter saying he wasn't committed to his family or marriage, which forced the quarterback to "check himself" and make some big changes in his professional life.

Tom Brady Details Friendship With Donald Trump, Complications Of PoliticsThanks to a long friendship and a bright red hat placed inside his locker, Tom Brady will always be associated as a supporter of Donald Trump, the politician. On Wednesday, Brady seemed to indicate that he wishes that was not the case.

Patriots Have Spoken With URI Receiver Aaron Parker Ahead Of NFL DraftThe Patriots held a pre-draft chat with a receiver who made a name for himself about an hour away from Gillette Stadium: URI wideout Aaron Parker.

Tom Brady Gives Decisive Opinion On The 'Brady Or Belichick' Debate With PatriotsTom Brady believes he wouldn't have reached his heights without Bill Belichick. That being said, Brady thinks that it works both ways.

Tom Brady Admits To Smoking Weed In High School, But Not A LotLeave it to Tom Brady to keep surprising people.